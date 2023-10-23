JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Target Price to $11.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 12.5 %

GLUE stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

