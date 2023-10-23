KeyCorp Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $58.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of SPT opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $584,608.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 470,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,743,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,901 shares of company stock worth $1,727,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

