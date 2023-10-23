Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day moving average is $149.31. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.