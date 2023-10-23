Keystone Financial Services Has $712,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,404.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.