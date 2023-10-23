KickToken One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.68 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $982,636.28 and approximately $7.68 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,704.04 or 0.99928349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 113.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007166 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002072 BTC.

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,799,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,799,857 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,799,857.51235507. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00806763 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

