Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,022 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $1,426,517.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,766,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $1,426,517.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,766,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,319.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,443 shares of company stock worth $64,938,834. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.84. The company had a trading volume of 220,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,537. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

