Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $9.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Redburn Partners started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.67. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

