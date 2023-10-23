Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,275 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.67. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

