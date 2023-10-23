Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

Krispy Kreme has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of DNUT opened at $12.48 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.89 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNUT. TheStreet raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

