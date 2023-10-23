Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $700.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $660.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $600.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $648.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $354.97 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

