Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $700.00 at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $690.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $33.08 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $600.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $354.97 and a 1 year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.