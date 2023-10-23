Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $125.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $87.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

