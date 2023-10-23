Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.12.

LVS stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

