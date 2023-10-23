Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires 6,229 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 143.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.34. 256,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

