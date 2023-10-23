Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases 4,226 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises about 12.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 647.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALTL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.20. 5,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

