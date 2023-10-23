Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given a $16.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a $16.50 price objective on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.