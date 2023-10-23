Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Critical Review

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Lizhi has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lizhi and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $316.83 million 0.06 $12.54 million $3.00 1.26 Match Group $3.21 billion 3.09 $361.95 million $1.64 21.76

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Lizhi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.3% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi 4.83% 27.39% 15.00% Match Group 14.68% -121.94% 11.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lizhi and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 6 18 0 2.75

Match Group has a consensus target price of $57.40, suggesting a potential upside of 62.23%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Lizhi.

Summary

Match Group beats Lizhi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi

(Get Free Report)

Lizhi Inc. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. It also offers Voice Cloud, an in-house hybrid cloud computing platform for operations management, agile security, internal audio, and text-based communications, as well as automated data management and analysis. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.