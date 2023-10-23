LSV Asset Management Acquires 285,300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.33% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $135,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.3 %

ADM opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

