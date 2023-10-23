LSV Asset Management Buys 176,500 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,901,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.11% of Western Union worth $92,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 70.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,111,000 after buying an additional 6,638,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 106.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after buying an additional 2,859,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 0.2 %

WU opened at $13.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

