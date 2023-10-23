LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,548 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $107,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,027,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.