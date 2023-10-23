LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 528,227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.14% of Qorvo worth $114,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Qorvo by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 464,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

