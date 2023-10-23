LSV Asset Management Sells 702,591 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,591 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $128,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

