LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after buying an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $92.05 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

