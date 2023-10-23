MAI Capital Management Buys 777 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6,550.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 20,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,389,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,218.68.

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $38.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,795.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,073.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,851.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,764.00 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

