Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 393,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $190.45 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $211.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average of $186.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

