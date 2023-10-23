Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

MRNS opened at $6.86 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.18 million, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marinus Pharmaceuticals

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $61,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,357 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $20,259,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $9,219,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $8,153,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

