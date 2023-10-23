Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Benchmark increased their target price on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

