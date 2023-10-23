Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $69.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.99 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

