Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2,811.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,680,000 after buying an additional 336,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

GLW opened at $27.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

