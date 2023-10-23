Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

NYSE:PSX opened at $113.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

