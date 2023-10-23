Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $386.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

