Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $386.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Mega Caps With Comeback Rallies About To Start
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Super Micro Computer an Unsung Hero of AI-Driven Growth?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- DraftKings Plays the Right Cards in Online Gaming Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.