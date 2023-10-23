Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $4,488,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,579 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 168,552 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,259 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 53,590 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE FCX opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

