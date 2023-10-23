Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $219.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.16.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

