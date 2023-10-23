Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $266.06 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.83 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

