Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,572,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,923,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $128.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

