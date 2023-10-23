Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,960,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $93.88 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.