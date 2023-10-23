Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,604 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 777,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 55,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $222,000. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $20,745,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

