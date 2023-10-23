Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.09 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

