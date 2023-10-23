Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.9 %

ODFL opened at $393.03 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.62 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.