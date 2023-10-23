Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,519,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

