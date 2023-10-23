Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $126.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.