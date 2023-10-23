Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,027 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,082,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

