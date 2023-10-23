Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 274 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,678. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $124.35. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

