Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 32,268 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.