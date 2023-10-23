Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 436 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 294,453 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

