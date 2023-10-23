Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 5,030 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 47,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

