Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 8,567 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 771,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 602,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,708,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 273,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 174,014 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 316,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 170,262 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,385,000.

BATS:JEMA opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $917.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

