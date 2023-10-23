Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $348.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.52. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.08 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

