Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 204,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $15.62. 20,354,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,195,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of -537.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

