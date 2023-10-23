Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 789,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.64.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $413.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.26. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.57 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

